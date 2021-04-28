About Debby Clarke Belichick

Debby is a serial entrepreneur, married to Bill Belichick who happens to be one of the most famous football coaches from America. Debby didn’t become famous by her own making, her marriage to Bill Belichick made her famous.

Her ex-husband Bill Belichick has coached so many teams, and when he was the head coach of the Patriots, he won the super bowl six consecutive times. Also as the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants, he won two times. Bellick was so famous, and it obviously rubbed off the ex-wife Debby Clarke Belichick.

How rich is Debby Clarke Belichick?

She is into the tile and design business, and that made her so rich. By 2020, she was worth about $3million, which we are sure must have increased significantly by now.

Also if we add the fortune she got from her divorce settlement with her ex-husband, then we should be looking at a net worth of about $3 million. It is expected that as she continues to advance in her career and business, her net worth will also continue to increase.

Her Childhood Life and Marriage

Her childhood was a quiet one, and there was no buzz about her or her family. However, Debby Clarke and Bill have come a long way, since both kicked off their relationship at Wesleyan University, where both were students and Bill was also part of the football and lacrosse teams. The relationship lasted throughout their university education and continued thereafter.

Debby and Bill finally got married in 1977 after a long dating period.

What About Her Children

Their marriage was blessed with three children until they separated. Both the two sons and the daughter followed the footsteps of their father by becoming coaches.

Just like her father, their daughter Amanda kicked off her while she was at the University of Massachusetts in Ohio State. She was actually born in Weston, Massachusetts, in 1985.

Amanda has decided to do more than the father did, she was chosen as the senior coach of the Holy Cross College Lacrosse team while she was still a student at the University of Massachusetts.

On the other hand, Stephen Belichick who is her first son, born on the 25th of March in 1987, in the city of Ridgewood in New Jersey, also played the team game of lacrosse both at the River School and Rutgers University. He is presently the coach of the England Patriots. He is married and blessed with a beautiful daughter. The name of his wife is Jennifer Schmitt.

The last but definitely not the least of her three children is Brian Belichick. Born in the year 1992, and started playing lacrosse at Trinity College.

About Her Ex-Husband Bill Belichick

The growth of Bill Belichick in his career was a fast one. It was a fast movement from one rank to the other until he got to the rank of Defensive Coordinator for the New York Giants of NFL team, with Bill Parcells as the head coach. Both of them did a lot of exploits in the team by winning two Super Bowls XXI and XXV. His achievements got him a spot in 1991 as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns. Though he later came back to Parcells to work with the New England Patriots, after serving the Cleveland Browns for five years. As usual, he helped the New England Patriots to get to the Super Bowl.

Debby Clarke and Bill Belichick Divorce Story

Everything was rosy and blissful until 2006 when it came crashing down. At first, no one had any idea why the divorce happened, but later on, the news was everywhere that they actually broke up in 2004, but the announcement was officially made in 2006. The reason we heard was that Bill while still married to Debby, was having an extramarital affair with his former receptionist of the New York Giants Sharon Shenocca and this affected his marriage adversely. Not just that, he also spent so much money on the lady to the extend that he bought her a twin house that is worth $2.2 million, including other cash gifts he gives her randomly.

Even after the divorce, Bill still didn’t continue the relationship with the former receptionist but rather moved on with another lady known as Linda Holliday.

Is Debby Clarke Belichick Dead?

Why will you declare someone dead without any solid evidence? No news and no news from any credible source. The news of her death suddenly started going viral when all of a sudden there was no more gist about her just after the divorce. It was obvious that while she was still married to Bill Belichick, she was always on the news.

We need to understand that Debby Clark is naturally a reserved person. It was her marriage to Bill Belichick that brought her to the spotlight and always the reason for being on the news. Now that they have separated, Debby decided to go back into her shell. The only thing about her you can find online is her business. Aside from that, she is currently living a very good and peaceful life, far away from the prying eyes of the media. Not everyone likes to be in the spotlight all the time.

Bill Belichick also moved on smoothly into another relationship with his girlfriend Linda Holliday. It’s obvious he has always has something with Linda even while he was married to his ex-wife.

What Is She Currently Up To?

The divorce did not quench the entrepreneurship spirit in her. After the divorce was completely done, she gathered the money she got from the divorce settlement and the one she had before and moved into the tile and design business in Massachusetts. She named her store “The Art of Tile & Stone”, which almost immediately started becoming popular. Aside from this, there is no much news about her. She doesn’t even have any personal social media profile, she actually lived a low-key life, probably that was why there was a rumor that she is dead. When she was with her ex-husband she couldn’t afford to live a low-key life because her ex-husband is not that kind of person. Debby Calrk is very much alive and living her life.

Profile Summary

Full Name: Debby Clarke Belichick

Profession: Entrepreneur

Height: 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 meters or 165 centimeters).

Weight: 58 kilograms (127lbs)

Hair Colour: Blonde

Eye Colour: Black