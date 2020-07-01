Zayn Malik, the One Direction star singer, and his Supermodel partner Gigi Hadid, has breaking news for us. If You are one of his fans, then brace up for this exciting news.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s relationship, just like every other relationship had its own share of ups and downs. A time came when they fought, even had to go their separate ways. Lots of gossips and rumors were been spread about them, yet they seem to be waxing strong, contrary to the expectation of many. It seems this duo is not done with us yet. They are on the news again, this time not any negative reason. They are actually expecting a child together. They confirmed this in April 30 this year (2020), on the platform of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

A reliable source disclosed that Gigi Hadid is about 20 weeks, however, no one is certain if the baby is male or female.

More About Gigi Hadid’s pregnancy

Gigi’s Yolanda is finding very had to hold her joy since she heard the news. Seems like she heard it before her daughter broke the news to her. No one is certain about how she got to hear about it., probably a little bird did the job. That little bird could be RTL Boulevard a Dutch outlet, that could be the source of the leakage.

People keep wondering how they managed to get this done, despite the rate of on and off moments they keep having in their relationship, that shows that they never stopped caring for each other, and have always had the future in their minds. They might be out of sight, but not out of the heart. From all indications, Gigi will definitely make a great mom. Gigi must have taken in during the February Fashion month.