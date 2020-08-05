Connie Kline is Jamie Foxx’s ex-wife who became known to the public as a result of her relationship with Jamie Foxx. She is fondly known as Connie by her friends and family. She was born on January 20, 1969. She would be 51 this year(2020). She is from an American Nationality. She hails from California, USA. She resided in New York and then later moved to Los Angeles with her mother and father. She completed her higher studies from California’s College. She is a Christian. She is a multiracial Caucasian. She currently lives in Los Angeles, New York (United States).

Connie Kline reportedly lives on a 5,000-sq.-ft. property outside L.A. Foxx reportedly spent $500,000 on the residence for Connie Kline, but it cannot be proved beyond a reasonable doubt because the property is listed under his financial adviser and lawyer’s names.

Connie has two daughters. One from her relationship with Jamie Foxx and a younger daughter from another relationship.

HER EX-HUSBAND

Jamie Foxx, her ex-husband, whose real name is Erik Marlon Bishop, is a Singer, Songwriter, TV presenter, Record Producer, and Comedian. Connie Kline and Jamie Foxx dated in 1993. He is a Grammy award-winning musician and has produced about four albums. He first appeared on TV in the ‘Ray’ in 2004. He won a lot of awards for being the best actor in the film. He studied music and arts at United States International University. He began showing his flair in singing when he collaborated with singers like Kanye West, Ludacris, and Field Mob. In the public eye, Jamie Foxx is a great and fun father. He stands firmly by his daughter and does all he can to see her dreams and aspirations come to fulfilment. They go on several outings together and he also takes her for many profile events.

After he broke up with Connie, he linked with a PR officer Kristin Grannis. They both had a daughter, Anelise Foxx who was born in 2009. He also had a love affair with Tom Cruise’s ex-wife, Katie Holmes. Soon after, he linked with Sela Vave who was a model, actress, and singer.

HER DAUGHTER

The couple got separated due to unjustified conflict. They, however, parted ways amicably. Their short love affair blessed them with a daughter- Corinne Foxx, who was born on February 15, 1994. She is currently a model and an actress. Corinne Foxx came in The Jamie Foxx show when she was six. She is a graduate of Sierra Canyon High School. She joined the University of Southern California. She studied Public Relations. Corinne has also co-starred with her father in Beat Shazam. After the couple broke up, Connie Kline stayed single to be able to take care of her baby. She, however, received financial support from Jamie Foxx from time to time.

Corinne Foxx, Connie Kline’s daughter admits that her mother is her greatest inspiration. She says “She is a clear indication that women can become anything they want in life”. In 2016, Corinne Foxx sent a message to her mother through social media in memory of the 5 years she served in the USA air force.

Corinee made her first screen debut in “The Jamie Foxx Show” when she was six years old. She also served as Jamie Foxx’s date in multiple award functions.

CAREER

She is a retired US Air Force Veteran and an accountant. She served in the Air force for 5 years. She was at one time also a high school teacher in North Carolina and Manhattan. She currently works for CK Financial as a bookkeeper. A firm that offers tax services. In 2018, Connie Kline participated in fundraising activity for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. From time to time, she holds seminars, teaching people methods to save money. She also gives her clients important tax information, helping them stay out of trouble with the IRS. She is a very supportive mother and even though she does not have a relationship anymore with Jamie Foxx, she lets her daughter have a healthy relationship with him.

Networth

After leaving the Air Force, she joined the tax profession. She has over 25 years of experience as a licensed enrolled agent with the IRS. However, her net worth is unknown.

Parents and Siblings

Due to her very private mode of living and the fact that Jamie Foxx does not like to talk about his baby mama’s, her parents and siblings are unknown.

OTHER FACTS

Connie Kline weighs in 60kg and 132 Ibs in pounds. She has a height of 168 cm. She has a black hair color and black eye color. As regards her height, in feet and inches, she is 5’6; In centimeters, she is 168cm tall; in meters, she is 1.68m tall. She would be 51 in 2020. She wears a US shoe size of 5. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.