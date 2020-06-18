Origin and Background

Christopher Stokowski was born on January 31st 1952 to Gloria Vanderbilt and Leopold Stokowski, in New York, United States of America. He is currently 68years old.

He went to Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, a hamlet in New York, United States.

Standing at a height of 6feet(183 cm) and weighing around 85 kg(187 lbs). Christopher Stokowski holds an American Nationality and belongs to Polish-Irish-Swiss American Ethnicity, he has blue eyes and white hair and wears a size 11 shoe.

Family

He is best-known as Gloria Vanderbilt’s child, and Anderson Cooper’s half-brother. His half brother, Anderson Cooper is an American journalist, television personality, and author.

His father, Leopold Stokowski was one of the finest Orchestra conductors of the 20th century. He died in 1977 from heart failure.

His mother, Gloria Vanderbilt was the heiress to the Vanderbilt fortune. In the long run, she became a renowned socialite, painter, businesswoman, designer, and writer. She died on June 17, 2019, from stomach cancer at age 95.

She was worth USD200 Million thanks to her sizeable inheritance and the money she made from her eponymous denim line in the 1980s.

Christopher has what can be considered a convoluted family tree due to his parent’s relationships with other people. From his mother’s side, his full sibling is Leopold.

He has two half brothers Carter Vanderbilt Cooper and Anderson Hays Cooper.

His mother was married 4 times. She was first married to Pat DiCicco before getting married to Stokowski. Following their divorce, she married Sidney Lumet and after him, she married Wyatt Emory Cooper in 1963. The marriage lasted until 1978 when he died during open-heart surgery.

On his father’s side, he has three sisters from his father’s previous relationships. Sonai Maria Noel – an actress whose mother was Maria Noel. Gloria Luba Stokowski and Andrea Sadja Stokowski whose mother was Evangeline Johnson.

Growing Up

Christopher Stokowski was generally known to be a very shy child. From the onset, he did not want to be tagged with the fame which accompanied his family as he loathed the spotlight. He was always seen as one who wanted to be “low-key”. However, his family’s vast wealth and popularity could not let him have this wish.

Christopher had a rocky relationship with his parents; his mother especially. He greatly despised his mother following her affair with Frank Sinatra while still married to his father, Leopold Stewoski.

Relationships and Family Feuds

In 1974, Christopher began dating a New York Consultant, April Sandmeyer. They got engaged in 1977.

Shortly after, his father died, followed closely by his grandfather. He started to seek medical counsel from a therapist named Dr Christ Zois who was also his mother’s therapist.

He realized his mother was interfering in his relationship with April Sandmeyer because of advice being given to her by the Doctor, advice which involved divulging personal information about Christopher’s relationship with his fiancee, April, information he divulged to the doctor in confidence.

April Sandmeyer found out and the engagement was broken off. This devastated Christopher and his already icy relationship with his mother turned irreconcilable.

He moved out of his mother’s house and went to New York in the bid to win his lover’s heart again. When it proved abortive, he told his family he was never returning. He moved out of New York and disappeared for 38 years.

This seriously got to his closest sibling Anderson as he frequently commented on how devastated he was as a result of Christopher’s disappearance. Even when his brother, Carter committed suicide, there was no sign of Christopher.

Reconciliation

In 2016, Christopher got in contact with his family again through April Sandmeyer after he watched an HBO documentary featuring his mother and brother. He surfaced to attend the release of the movie titled – “Nothing Left Unsaid: Gloria Vanderbilt & Anderson Cooper”, based on his mother’s life.

The movie contained candid conversations between his mother, April Sandmeyer and his half-brother, Anderson Cooper. The documentary revealed nothing about Christopher out of respect for him, so that he could continue to stay away from the public eye.

Career and Net Worth

Christopher walked his father’s footsteps and took an interest in music. He is regarded as one of the most prominent orchestra conductors of the mid-20th century. Rather than getting lost in the glitz and glam of Hollywood, he drowned himself in classical music and made a career out of it.

Owing to his successful career, as of 2020, the musician has a net worth of 1million USD and he earns an annual salary of 35,300 USD. His net worth would have been exceedingly large if he had agreed to take his father’s inheritance.

More about Christopher Stokowski

Christopher Stokowski is not active on any social media platform since he is very wary of the public eye, it cannot be said if he has any relationships going on. As far as anyone is concerned, Christopher is single as of now.

He has lived away from the spotlight as much as possible. There are barely wide known facts about him.