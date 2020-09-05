Bishop T.D Jakes is a very popular figure, it will be a very big surprise if you do not know him, but in case you don’t, here is a little bit background about him and his daughter Sarah Jakes Roberts. These two are the major subject of our discussion here.

Background

Bishop T.D. Jakes is a Christian minister and one of America’s most popular Teleevangelists. He is also an author and filmmaker. Born on the 9th of June 1957 in South Charleston, West Virginia, United States. He is married to Serita Ann Jamison. His father Ernest Jakes, Sr. was a businessman and entrepreneur and died of kidney failure in 1973. Bishop T.D. Jakes is actually the youngest of five siblings. He is the founder and senior pastor of a non-denominational church known as Potter’s House. He started the church in 1996 after he relocated with his family from West Virginia to Dallas, Texas.

Sarah Jakes Roberts Divorce Story

Bishop T.D. Jakes and his wife Serita have five children – two daughters, and 3 sons. Sarah Jakes Roberts is the second daughter. Growing up has not been so easy for her, as she has been through many challenges.

Before she got married to Robert Henson, she got pregnant out of wedlock at the age of 13, a few years down the line, she got married to Robert Henson. The marriage lasted for only four years before she decided to end it. The divorce was a public one, and it happened in her early 20’s. Before the separation, the union was blessed with two children- Makenzie Henson and Malachi Jakes

She later got married to Touré Roberts, a co-pastor in his father’s church. On February 10, 2016, they gave birth to their first child Ella Roberts. She also has to play the role of a step-mom to Touré Roberts children from previous wife namely – Isaiah Roberts, Teya Roberts, and Ren Taylor Roberts.

Sarah didn’t allow her past experience to truncate her future, rather she used it as a stepping stone to go higher. She is currently a successful entrepreneur in the fashion line. In 2017 she founded a ministry called Woman Evolve to help women going through challenges similar to what she went through in the past. They say “experience is the best teacher” and I believe she has learned a lot to be able to help other women passing through similar situations.

Career and Ministry

Bishop T.D. Jakes started displaying the treats of a preacher at a very young age, and was nicknamed “the Bible boy.” But many thought he was not going to preach because of the speech defect he had.

He was ordained in 1979, and by 1980 at the age of 23 in the city of Montgomery, West Virginia, he started his first church named Temple of Faith Church, while still working with Union Carbide, an American chemical industry. He needed the money from the work to help him finance the young ministry he just started. He got his B.A degree in biblical studies, followed by an M.A. degree in biblical studies in 1990, and then his D.Min. in 1995, all from Friends International Christian University. In 1987 he got ordained into the Bishopric order. The very popular sermon Woman, Thou Art Loosed, was preached in 1992. He made a grand entry into televangelism in 1993 through Trinity Broadcasting Network, and this took his ministry into a higher dimension. as the ministry started growing, he together with his family and church staff relocated to Dallas, where he started Potter’s House Church, and from then till now the church has so much grown in the number of members. He is not only a preacher, but he has also held many positions in business and industry and won many awards over the years.

He is also an author and a very popular and best-selling one for that matter.

Bishop T.D. Jakes Cars, Net worth & Church

Currently, as of when this article is written in 2020, Bishop TD Jakes’s financial net worth is said to be about 147 million dollars. Hw owns one of the most popular churches in America, The Potters House. Who said pastors too should not control wealth, especially when the source is very much legit. Bishop TD Jakes is known to be very diligent and takes his ministry seriously. Moreover, he is not only a preacher, but he is also an author of many best selling books such as Woman thou at loosed, the lady, her lover, and her God and many others.

Bishop T.D. Jakes also owns a private jet, of course, exotic cars, and different multi-million dollar mansions. Indeed he is a blessed man