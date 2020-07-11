INTRODUCTION

Jada Pinkett Smith is an American actress, singer-songwriter, screenwriter, and businesswoman. She was born on September 18, 1971. She is currently 48 years old. She’s married to Will Smith. They have two children, Jaden Smith, and Willow Smith.

Overtime, Jada Pinkett Smith and her husband Will Smith have been suspected to have an open relationship. Jada Smith has been seen severally on social media making remarks to that end. She once said on HuffPost “I’ve always told Will, ‘you can do whatever you want as long as you can look at yourself in the mirror and be okay.’ Because at the end of the day, Will is his own man.”

However, on the Red Table Talk, Jada Smith said She and Will have now reached a place of unconditional love. The couple said “We ride together, we die together. Bad marriage for life” in unison, riffling on a quote from Smith’s Bad Boy’s film franchise.

August Alsina, on the other hand, is an American singer-songwriter from New Orleans, Louisiana. He was born on September 3, 1992.

August Alsina started a YouTube account when he was 14 where he posted videos of himself singing. He did not get serious about his career until after the death of his brother Melvin LaBranch III, who was fatally shot in 2010 shortly before August’s 18th birthday.

August has been nominated for the BET Awards four times. He has won twice.

In 2014, August Alsina collapsed on a stage in New York. He shared that he suffers from an autoimmune disease that attacks his liver. A year later, he had surgery on his eye due to an eye disease that was causing him to go blind. He revealed he was suffering from an addiction and that was when he reached out to the Smith’s family for help.

HOW THEY FIRST MET

August Alsina says he was introduced to Jada Smith by her son Jaden in 2015. Since then he had developed a close relationship with the Smiths. He once referred to them as ‘beautiful people’. He said he went on a family trip with them to Hawaii in 2016 and also attended the BET Awards with Jaden in 2017.

Recently, in an interview with the Complex, August Alsina addressed the rumors of his alleged relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith. He talked about his ordeals. Lamented bitterly as to how he gave his all to the relationship and how broken he felt after it ended. He says leaving the relationship was the hardest thing he ever had to do in his lifetime.

He alleged that Will Smith gave him his blessing to have a relationship with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. August Alsina in an interview said he sat down with Will Smith and whilst they talked, he found out the relationship between Will Smith and his wife Jada Smith was transformed into a non-romantic life partnership and as such, he asked for permission to begin having a relationship with his wife. In this interview, he said “Will Smith gave me his blessing”.

In the recent Red Table Talk between the Smiths’, Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that the relationship between Her and the Singer took place years ago. “Four and half years ago, I started a friendship with August and we actually became really, really good friends”. She said it all started with him needing some help and she was trying to help his health and his mental state.

ROMANTIC SPECULATIONS

In 2018, August Alsina made a birthday post for Jada Smith which made fans begin to wonder if there was a lot more between the friendship of the duo. He wrote “I don’t believe in luck. I believe in God’s divine order & you are an example of God’s divinity in its covering over my life. A beautifully complex individual you are… I could spend a lifetime decoding you”

Months later, Jada Smith made a post commending him on his journey so far. She said “I’ve watched you fight for your health… I’ve watched you fight for your sobriety and I’ve watched you fight for your meaning of life. I’m so proud of you and I got all the love in the world for you. I’m wishing you the best of everything”.

Last year, when Alsina remixed Kehlani’s song ‘Nunya’, he showed texts with a woman identified as “Koren” which is Jada Smith’s middle name. In the music video, he also sent the woman a GIF of Pinkett Smith after singing the line “You’re just an actress putting on a show”

When confronted about it, he denied that he was referring to her. However, his fan’s suspicions had already been piqued.

WHY DID JADA SMITH PINKETT TAKE SO MUCH TIME TO ADMIT THE RUMORS?

Amidst all of this, Jada Pinkett Smith initially denied having a secret relationship with August Alsina while “being married” to Will Smith. After August’s share it all interview, she announced that she would be bringing herself to the Red Table following August Alsina’s claims of their past relationship. Jada Smith and her husband on 11th June have come to sit at the Red Table on Jada’s Red Table Talk show, to tell the public what happened.

During the course of the talk, it was revealed that at that time, the Smiths were separated. It was during the course of the separation that she got into a different kind of entanglement with August Alsina.

During the Red Table Talk, Jada also addressed the rumor which was flying in the press about her husband, Will Smith giving permission to August to enter into a relationship with her. She said, “The only person who could have given ‘permission’ in that circumstance was me”.

She went on to explain why she thinks August would see it as being given ‘permission’. In her words “what August was trying to communicate- because I could see how he would perceive it as permission, because we were separated amicably- I think he wanted to make it clear that he is not a homewrecker. Which he is not”

She also mentioned that she had not spoken to August Alsina in a very long time. However, during their time together, she felt good and it had been so long since she felt good. She said that she learned so much about herself and was able to really confront a lot of emotional immaturity and insecurity which she felt at the time.

Before the Red Table Talk, August Alsina was asked if he was disappointed that Jada Smith rebutted the rumors about them, he said “I really cannot get into the thought of that because I am only responsible for myself, right? And I am only responsible for what I do. When I am repressing and suppressing things and it starts to affect me. I have to stay solid because I never want to be the person to start confusion.”

Amidst all the chaos, Jaden Smith maintains staunch silence as the relationship of Alsina and Jada trends on the internet.