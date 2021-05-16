No one knew anything or have ever heard about Doug Hitchner until she got married to Hallie Jackson. Hallie came to the limelight in 2014 when she joined NBC News and then got the rare opportunity to cover the Ted Cruz 2016 presidential election campaign. She is currently occupying the position of NBC’s Chief White House correspondent. Her body language and the manner she carries herself whenever she is presenting have made her the darling of many.

Somehow, Hallie has managed to keep her personal life away from her professional life. The most we know about Hallie is surrounded around her profession and career. Most people know little or nothing about her private or personal life. Aside from her profession, her charisma, and the way she acts, and the charm she displays while presenting has made her win lots of hearts.

In as much as her profession has made her a public figure, she has managed to keep her private life out of the prying eyes of the press. One of the things she cherishes most in her life is her marriage with her husband Doug Hitchner. This is also part of her personal life she has managed to keep out of the spotlight. We believe that a lot of her fans and others will like to know more about her about Doug Hitchner and all about their relationship. Hence, we present to you all you need to know about Hallie Jackson’s Husband, Doug Hitchner.

Who Is Doug Hitchner?

It’s not strange that many could be asking this question, that’s because he has chosen to keep lots of information about his life secret, but we have stumbled on some of this information and are going to share it with you here.

Aside from being the husband of the well-known White House Correspondent for NBC News Hallie Jackson, we also know that Doug Hitchner is a national of America and was actually born in the United States. We also found out that he was born on the 10th of January 1983, though this is not fully confirmed as at when this article is written. Doug, as he is popularly called, had his high school at the Johns Hopkins University where he fully participated in the school’s baseball team, and later served as the head coach of the team after graduation. It’s very surprising how he has managed to still stay low-key, even after getting married to Hallie Jackson. His marriage to the TV presenter still couldn’t put him in the spotlight, as he carefully kept a safe distance from the public. The media currently do not know what he does for a living.

Never Heard Facts About Hallie Jackson’s Husband

1. How Doug Hitchner and Hallie Jackson met and got Married

Doug Hitchner and Hallie Jackson met at the John Hopkins University, they fell in love and decided to start a romantic relationship immediately. They were both undergraduates of the school at that time. The relationship lasted for a very long time, but they held on until May 2010 when Doug proposed to Hallie. They later got married in 2011 in a small but flamboyant wedding that held in Philadelphia. Graced by friends, families, and well-wishers.

2. Doug Hitchner’s Marital Journey With Hallie

They made sure there is no much buzz about their marriage, by keeping everything about their marriage out of the public eyes. The couple rather chose to have a quiet romantic relationship, making sure that they don’t share any story about marriage whether good or bad with the media. They also stay away from social media as much as possible.

3. Their Children

Hitchner and Hallie gave birth to two lovely daughters. Unfortunately, this also happens to be one of the things they keep secret, so we don’t really know their names.

4. What is Doug Hitchner’s Height

He is 6 feet 1 inch tall, and he weighs 72 kg.

Hallie’s career Beginning

Hallie’s career started in 2006 when she first got the job at WBOC-TV, reporting from Salisbury, Maryland, and Dover, Delaware. She was so good at her work that she was recommended to be moved from WBOC-TV to WFSB to be reporting from Hartford and New Haven, Connecticut. She kept getting better and better at her job until she was noticed by Hearst Corporation, which happens to be one of the topmost media firms in the USA

How Hallie rose to Prominence

Her star started shinning when she was with NBC News. And she was lucky enough to be getting the kind of assignments that puts her in the spotlight. One of such assignments that she got was to cover the Ted Cruz presidential campaign. Prior to the Ted Cruz job, she was always showing up at the “Weekend Today”, and “NBC Nightly News together with Lester Holt” as a guest. In 2016, she was once again recommended for the MSNBC Live job as an anchor. In January 2017 she got the chance to become the Chief Correspondent at the White House, at this point she was on a roll, and at the peak of her career. Hallie was smart enough to take advantage of her status to say her mind about current affairs in the world.

Hallie Jackson Net Worth

From few credible sources, we got to know that her current net worth is more than $1.2million (USD).

Are Hallie Jackson and Doug Hitchner Still Married?

Hallie and Hitchner are no longer together. Just as expected there is no information about when and why they separated. However, we know that Hallie is currently in a relationship with Frank Thorp who happens to be a reporter with NBC News.

Is Hallie Jackson and Frank Thorp in a Marriage Relationship?

Hallie and Frank Thorp are yet to get married, but they have a daughter together. The relationship between Hallie and Frank is more open to the public than that between her and Doug Hitchner. Probably because they are both in the media industry. For example, she announced that she and Frank were expecting their first child on NBC’s Sunday Today, and even went ahead to tell her colleagues how excited she and Frank were about the pregnancy.