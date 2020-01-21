You have to be living under a rock to not know who Joel Osteen is. Even atheists recognise his name but just in case, a little background

Background

Joel Osteen is a Christian minister and one of America’s most popular Teleevangelists. He was born to John Osteen and Dolores Pilgrim on March 5, 1963, in Houston Texas. He has five siblings- Paul, Justin, Lisa, Tamara and April, some of who are also involved in the ministry.

His father, John Osteen who died on January 23, 1999, from a heart attack established the Lakewood church with his wife, although she also worked as a nurse. In April 2017, Dolores Pilgrim released her memoir: “If my heart could talk: A story of family, faith and miracles”.

Joel Osteen attended Humble High school in Humble Texas and had a year of college at Oral Roberts university studying radio and television communications. He returned home after his first year to start work as a producer for the Ministry’s Lakewood program, a role he played for 17 years.

Career and Ministry

Joel Osteen wasn’t really thinking about taking up the preacher role in the Lakewood church although his father encouraged him to do do. Few days before his father died, however, he addressed the congregation and people liked his teaching so much that the attendance jumped from 5,000 congregants to about 43,000 and with the growth, the church needed to expand.

They acquired and renovated the compact centre which used to be the ground of NBA Houston rockets. The renovation was estimated to have cost a total of $105 million and took place between 2003 and 2005.

On the day of their grand opening, around 56,000 people were in attendance including Rick Remy, the Governor of Texas.

Since then, the Lakewood church programs which are broadcasted in over 100 countries, their weekly services broadcasted on channels like the Daystar Television Network, and Trinity Broadcasting Network, The USA Network, Freeform and the Fox Network and on radio via the SiriusXM channel has continued to grow.

Joel Osteen has authored over 35 books, the first of which was Your Best Life Now: 7 Steps to Living at your full potential which was released in October 2004 and remained on the bestseller list for over 200 weeks.

Some of His other titles and audio CDs include –

Become a Better You I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak Over Your Life Every Day a Friday: How to Be Happier 7 Days a Week Think Better, Live Better: A Victorious Life Begins in Your Mind The Power of I Am: Two Words That Will Change Your Life Today Blessed in the Darkness: How All Things Are Working for Your Good Scriptures and Meditations for Your Best Life Now Hope for Today Bible Become a Better You Daily Readings Starting and Ending Your Day Right Fresh Start: Welcome to Your New Life! Wake Up to Hope: Devotional Daily Readings from The Power of I Am: 365 Life-Changing Devotions 30 Thoughts for Victorious Living Our Best Life Together: A Daily Devotional for Couples Fresh Start: The New You Begins Today 8 Undeniable Qualities of a Winner Reboot Reboot Study Guide I Declare Personal Application Guide Blessed in the Darkness Study Guide Daily Readings from Every Day a Friday Blessed in the Darkness Journal It’s Your Time Journal Letting Go of the Past Making Wise Choices (Your Decisions Determine Your Destiny) 28 Days To Becoming A Better You A Christmas Spirit: Memories of Family, Friends and Faith 50 Simple Ways To Pamper Yourself Experiencing God’s Favor Thinking The Right Thoughts: Set Your Mind For Success

Divorce, Wife and CHildren

Joel Osteen has been married to Victoria Osteen since April 1987 and they have two children together; Johnathan Osteen and Alexandra Osteen. Johnathan Osteen seems to be getting ready to fill his father’s big shoes as he preached for the first time in their Lakewood church on the father’s day weekend of 2019 and their daughter, Alexandra is a sensation on social media as she posts videos solo-singing or performing with her band. She also sings at Lakewood church.

In what seems to be a perfect relationship, the Osteens have time and time again been rumoured to have gotten a divorce but the truth is, that the marriage which has lasted for more than three decades, seems to be growing stronger and the story remains what it is, a rumour.

Victoria Osteen has also authored some on New york times bestsellers including three children books.

Net Worth and Cars

Joel Osteen claims that although he is a senior pastor in a church with an annual budget of over $70 million, his total income comes from the sales of his books as he has since stopped collecting the $200, 000 that was due to him as senior pastor. His net worth is estimated to be between $40 – $60 million.

He purchased a house situated in a Houston suburb called River Oaks. A house which cost him $10 billion and he also owns a second house which cost $2.9 million in Tangkewod, Houston.

His large mansion includes 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 5 open wood fireplaces, 3 elevators, a bedroom guest house, an outdoor pool and a pool house.

It is said that Joel owns a whole garage full of automobiles, but as far as we know, he drives a Ferrari 458 Italia, an Italian sports car estimated to be worth R4.5-million.