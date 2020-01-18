If you were born between the late 1990s and the 2000s, chances are you have not heard of Robyn Hilton.

EARLY LIFE

Born and named Robyn. J. Molyneux on the 13th of July 1944 to a Mormon family, the American-born actress is said to be of Scandinavian and Cherokee Indian ancestry. Her childhood was spent on a 3000-acre farm located at Twin Falls, Idaho. She attended Jerome High School where she performed in various school productions which were unsurprising to her loved ones as she had expressed interest in acting from the age of 3.

She matriculated in 1958 at the age of 14 and enrolled in Boise Junior College, before moving on and graduating from Utah State University.

PRE-ACTING CAREERS

Robyn’s career began right after graduation as a Weather Forecaster, also known as Weather Girl, at the local television network in her area. Soon she switched occupations to pursue a career in modeling, appearing in several commercials for top brands like Prell, Dodge, etc. She featured in magazines too, like the 2001 cover of the “Cult Movies” magazine, and the “Playboy” Magazine which she featured twice, both times fully clothed which was interesting because she had an amazing body.

Her first Playboy feature was in the November 1974 article “Sex In Cinema” and in December of the same year she featured in another article titled “Sex Stars”. Both were written by Arthur Knight and contributed significantly to her net worth.

In her modeling days, she posed nude for several men’s magazines and this caused her to be noticed by a man who was fascinated by her beauty. He was Mitch Orenstein, the founder, and CEO of M.O.R.E Publications. He introduced her to the adult industry where she featured in several of his publications. In 1971 he established the M.O.R.E Films Company and she acted in his ‘Nudie Cutie’ productions.

Sadly, there are no official records left of her work with Mitch because his studio burned to the ground.

ACTING CAREER

She entered into the acting scene in 1964 with small roles in films like the fantasy/comedy erotica titled “My Tale is Hot” and Peter Perry’s film “Kiss Me Quick!” in the same year. Her next on-screen role came 9 years later with an appearance as ‘a blonde girl in a white bikini’ in the sci-fi horror action title “Wonder Woman” (1973), sadly she was uncredited for this role.

She did not get discouraged and instead continued to pursue a career in acting.

Her rise to prominence came with the role of Miss Stein in Mel Brook’s 1974 western comedy titled “Blazing Saddles”, which became a huge commercial success, won three Academy Award nominations and received positive critiques. In turn, this increased her popularity.

The year 1974 proved to be a great year for her acting career. The aforementioned role was followed closely by her portrayal of Linda Loveman in the comedy “Those Mad, Mad Moviemakers”; then a role as Denise in the mystery/thriller film “The Single Girls”, where she was cast with Joan Prather, Greg Mullavey & Claudia Jennings, and she played Inga in the comedy film “Video Vixen!”. She also played a role as a bikini-clad blonde in the action-drama “Mean Mother”, and guest-starred in the “The Rookies” an ABC police procedural drama series as Crystal, and later on in the NBC series “Police Women” were she played the role of Trudy. She was also a guest on the very popular TV series “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson”.

ACTING CAREER: AFTER 1974

For her acting career, 1975 started well. She landed the role of Nancy in the NBC mystery thriller film “Death Among Friends”, and was later on the cast as Karen in Michael Anderson’s action film “Doc Savage: The Man Of Bronze”.

She guest-starred as Miss O’Toole in an episode of the ABC action television series “Starsky And Hutch” (1977). And in 1985, her last role where she played the role of Maid Maria in the mystery/crime comedy “Malibu Express”, starring alongside Lynda Wiesmeier, Darby Hinton and Sybil Danning.

In 2001, she was chosen to appear in the short documentary “Blazing Saddles: Back In The Saddle”.

NET WORTH

Her career spanned 21 years (1964 – 1985) and in that time she was actively involved in the entertainment industry. Her net worth is estimated to be over $2 million – about the cost of the 2020 Toyota Supra car.

A PERSONAL ASPECT

Robyn was one of the most beautiful, and sexiest actresses of the 1970s and ‘80s. Her blue eyes, amazing body, and long blonde hair helped her gather a large number of fans. Her soft voice became her trademark, alongside naturally large breasts and an hour-glass figure (37-25-37). Her height measured at 5ft 10ins (1.78m), and she was said to have weighed around 132lbs (60kgs).

Being a beautiful woman she was involved in several romantic affairs. She dated both Mitch Orenstein and Peter Knecht before she got married to her first husband, William Hilton, in September 1961. There were two children between them, before their divorce 7 years after.

She however never changed her surname even though she got remarried to Alan Mihoces in 1990 whom she had a child with, and they too got divorced in 2009.

Her hobbies are said to include dancing and skiing, she also showed great interest in the fields of numerology and astrology.

It is rumored that her two daughters from her first marriage both died in a car crash, but it is hoped this is a piece of false information.

ROBYN TODAY

Following her retirement from the acting scene, she stepped out of the media spotlight and has remained in the dark since then. Almost nothing is known of her current life and it is said she is currently single and lives in Sonoma County, California but these remain unconfirmed.

For the past 3 decades, she has been inactive in Hollywood but her accomplishments are remembered.